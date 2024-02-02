Istanbul taxi driver brutally murdered in cold-blooded attack

Shafaq News/ A 19-year-old assailant, Delil Aysal, has been identified in the brutal murder of Istanbul taxi driver Oğuz Erge. Aysal hailed the taxi in the early hours of January 31, instructing Erge to navigate various neighborhoods. However, before leaving the vehicle, Aysal fired three shots at Erge, extorted his phone and earphones, and fled the scene.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced Erge's death on February 1, expressing deep sorrow at the disturbing incident of "responding to kindness with brutality." Police apprehended Aysal shortly after the crime, along with the weapon used.

Surveillance footage from the taxi revealed Erge explaining to the assailant that, under normal circumstances, he wouldn't accept customers at that hour as he was en route home. The assailant, hiding his identity with a mask and hood, departed, warning Erge, "You shouldn't trust some people."

The attacker initially denied premeditated robbery and assault, claiming the incident occurred "spontaneously."

Social media users condemned the incident, and taxi drivers, highlighting the lack of personal safety during work, protested the situation. Erge's body was brought to the İzmir Forensic Medicine Institute morgue by a convoy of around 250 taxi drivers, who applauded in reaction to the murder of their colleague.