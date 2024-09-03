Istanbul police detain Mossad's financial network head in Turkiye

Shafaq News/ Istanbul police arrested Liridon Rexhepi, identified by the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) as the head of Mossad's financial network in Turkiye, security sources reported on Tuesday.

Anadolu Agency cited the sources stating, “Rexhepi managed Mossad's financial operations in Turkiye.”

“He was involved in drone surveillance and psychological operations against Palestinian politicians, directed by Israeli intelligence.”

The investigation uncovered that Rexhepi transferred funds to Mossad's field agents in Turkiye, who were gathering intelligence on Syria, with MIT tracking his activities, noting significant and suspicious transactions in his accounts.

“It was found that he used Western Union for money transfers and was monitored since his entry into Turkiye on August 25.”

Detained by MIT and Istanbul Police on August 30, Rexhepi admitted to transferring money.

The investigation revealed that Mossad funded its agents in Turkiye through Eastern European countries, primarily Kosovo, using Western Union and cryptocurrency to channel funds to Syria.