Istanbul café shooting leaves 3 dead, 5 injured

Shafaq News/ Three people were killed and five others injured, including two seriously, in a shooting incident at a café in the Üsküdar district of Istanbul on Thursday evening, Turkish authorities said.

The incident occurred on Ayazma Street in the Ünalan District when an argument between two groups escalated into an armed conflict. According to initial reports, police and medical teams were dispatched to the scene immediately after the altercation.

The Istanbul Governorship released a statement saying, “An argument between two groups at around 20.10 in a cafe on Ayazma Street in Üsküdar Ünalan District turned into an armed conflict…3 people lost their lives, and 5 people were injured, 2 of them seriously, and that the injured were treated in nearby hospitals…the investigation into the incident was continuing.”