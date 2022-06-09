Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Israelis to be allowed into Qatar for World Cup, officials say

Category: World

Date: 2022-06-09T19:36:57+0000
Israelis to be allowed into Qatar for World Cup, officials say

Shafaq News / Israelis will be able to attend 2022 World Cup games in Qatar, Israeli ministers said on Thursday, in a move they said would open "a new door" to a country with which Israel does not currently have formal diplomatic relations.

The agreement, which came after months of talks with FIFA, was announced by Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Sports Minister Chili Tropper.

"Love of football and sport connects people and states, and the World Cup in November opens a new door for us to warm ties," the statement quoted Lapid as saying.

The Israel team failed to qualify for the finals.

Qatar, a small but wealthy Gulf Arab state, will host the first World Cup in the Middle East, starting in late November.

Qatar World Cup officials have repeatedly said that all nationalities are welcome during the tournament. All ticketholders must apply for the Hayya card, a fan identification, which doubles as their entry visa to Qatar.

Unlike its Gulf Arab neighbours Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, which recently signed historic agreements with Israel, Qatar has conditioned normalising relations on the establishment of a Palestinian state.

(Reuters)

related

Qatar expresses regret as Australia says women on 10 flights searched

Date: 2020-10-28 16:47:35
Qatar expresses regret as Australia says women on 10 flights searched

An urgent meeting of Arab Ministers of Foreign Affairs on Thursday

Date: 2021-05-09 17:24:33
An urgent meeting of Arab Ministers of Foreign Affairs on Thursday

Qatar Inks Deal for Minority Stake in Turkish Stock Exchange

Date: 2020-11-27 08:48:42
Qatar Inks Deal for Minority Stake in Turkish Stock Exchange

Qatar emir invited to Gulf summit amid diplomatic row

Date: 2020-12-31 11:48:00
Qatar emir invited to Gulf summit amid diplomatic row

Iran welcomes Qatar’ efforts to revive the nuclear deal

Date: 2021-02-15 10:06:49
Iran welcomes Qatar’ efforts to revive the nuclear deal

Qatar orders arrest of finance minister over misuse of funds

Date: 2021-05-06 20:12:32
Qatar orders arrest of finance minister over misuse of funds

Qataris vote in country's first legislative elections

Date: 2021-10-02 12:14:33
Qataris vote in country's first legislative elections

Early Returns Show No Women Win in Qatar's Legislative Elections

Date: 2021-10-03 06:15:47
Early Returns Show No Women Win in Qatar's Legislative Elections