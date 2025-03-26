Israeli war on Gaza: Dozens killed as water crisis worsens

Shafaq News/ Israel has killed nearly 40 people and injured more than 100 in Gaza over the past 24 hours, while continuing to cut off water to the residents of the Strip.

Hospitals in Gaza have received 39 bodies and 124 wounded individuals in the past two days, with some victims still trapped under rubble and on the streets, unable to be reached by emergency and civil defense teams, according to the Ministry of Health.

Since Israel resumed its offensive on the Strip on March 18, 2025, the death toll has reached 830, with 1,787 injured. The total toll since October 7 now stands at 50,183 dead and 113,828 injured, the majority of whom are women and children.

The Ministry of Health has warned of a severe shortage of essential medications and emergency drugs, as Israel has reportedly destroyed much of the healthcare infrastructure, leading to the deaths of many people with chronic illnesses.

OCHA spokesperson Olga Cherevko told Al Jazeera that medical teams are "exhausted" and urgently need protection and support.

Gaza residents are also facing severe shortages of basic necessities. Cherivko confirmed that supply deliveries have been halted for the past three weeks—the longest interruption since October 2023, warning of a critical shortage of food and clean water, with over a million people displaced.

For its part, Médecins Sans Frontières confirmed that Israel is effectively blocking access to water in Gaza by cutting off electricity and fuel, forcing many residents to drink unsafe water, while others have no access to it at all.

Water desalination plants in Gaza have been gradually shutting down due to the Israeli siege and the halt in fuel supplies. The crisis has worsened as Israel has destroyed more than 85% of the area's water infrastructure. Meanwhile, the city is struggling with the accumulation of over 175,000 tons of waste, posing a serious risk of disease outbreaks among civilians, according to a spokesperson for the Gaza Municipality.