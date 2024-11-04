Israeli war intensifies in Gaza: Hospitals, residential areas targeted amid mounting casualties

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, strikes hit the children’s ward, nursery, and water tanks at Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, injuring a child and causing massive damage, local medical sources reported.

The Israeli army also launched artillery shelling on Al-Awda, and Indonesian hospitals as well as areas surrounding the Jabalia refugee camp, where airstrikes have devastated homes and intensified the humanitarian crisis. Heavy bombardment was reported in Al-Fakhoura and Al-Zaytoun districts, along with artillery fire in the southern neighborhood of Tel al-Hawa.

Witnesses described an intensifying ground assault, with continuous explosions near the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza and further airstrikes on Rafah in the south.

Overnight, the Israeli military shelled neighborhoods in eastern Gaza City, targeting residential homes in Al-Tuffah, where multiple casualties were reported. Medics worked through the night to rescue those trapped under rubble, with local media capturing scenes of frantic rescue efforts.

As Israel’s war in Gaza reached its 395th day, Israeli forces killed at least 43,341 Palestinians mostly women and children, and left more than 102,105 injured. Thousands remain missing under the debris, with humanitarian conditions worsening rapidly.

In a press conference, Palestinian officials accused Israel of “ethnic cleansing” in northern Gaza, alleging the forced evacuation of entire towns and refugee camps to create buffer zones. Israel denies the accusation, stating its goal is to combat Hamas militants launching attacks from those areas.