Israeli targets Mediterranean port region of Latakia, Syrian Army says

Shafaq News/ Syrian air defenses downed Israeli missiles during pre-dawn raids on the Mediterranean port city of Latakia, A statement by the Syrian army reported on Wednesday.

The attack is close to a Russian air base.

The Syrian army said Israel hit airstrikes on several areas along the south west coast of Latakia which killed one civilian and injured six others.

"Our aerial defenses intercepted the aggressor’s missiles and downed some of them," the army communique said.

Meanwhile, SANA News Agency reported the Israeli attack also hit Hifa village, east of of Latakia, and Misyaf in Hama province.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment.

Israel has escalated in recent months a so-called "shadow war" against Iranian-linked targets inside Syria, according to Western intelligence sources, who say the strikes mainly target research centers for weapons development, munitions depots and military convoys moving missiles from Syria to Lebanon.

Iran’s proxy militias led by Lebanon’s Hezbollah now hold sway over vast areas in eastern, southern and northwestern Syria, as well as several suburbs around Damascus. They also control Lebanese-Syrian border areas.