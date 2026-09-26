Shafaq News- Gaza

The Israeli military said on Saturday that it killed two members of Hamas's military wing in separate strikes across the Gaza Strip.

The two men, identified as Ibrahim Fawzi Ismail Mohsen and Mohammed Kamel Suleiman Mohsen, were accused of recently taking part in planning attacks against Israeli forces and efforts to rebuild Hamas's military capabilities, which the military described as violations of the ceasefire agreement.

#عاجل | في غارتين في قطاع غزة: جيش الدفاع يقضي على قائد فصيلة نخبة ومخرب آخر من حركة حماس الإرهابية⭕️هاجم جيش الدفاع أمس (الجمعة) في منطقة النصيرات وقضى على المخرب إبراهيم فوزي إسماعيل محسن، قائد فصيلة نخبة في الجناح العسكري لحركة حماس الإرهابية.⭕️وفي غارة أخرى أمس (الجمعة)… pic.twitter.com/eCXTGxQxT6 — Lieutenant Colonel Ella Waweya | إيلا واوية (@CaptainElla1) September 26, 2026

On Friday, the Israeli military confirmed the deaths of Hassan Mahmoud Siam, a commander in Hamas's military wing, and Adham Sabhi Salim Ziara, another operative in the group. The military alleged that Siam had infiltrated Israel during the Oct. 7, 2023, attack and had been involved in holding Israeli hostages.

Hamas did not comment on the Israeli allegations.