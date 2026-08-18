Shafaq News- Gaza

An Israeli strike on a cafe at Gaza City's port killed six Palestinians, including a child, and wounded 10 others on Tuesday, Palestinian media reported.

The Palestinian Mujahideen Movement condemned the attack as a “war crime,” accusing Israel of continuing to target civilians and public places. It also argued that the escalation was undermining mediation efforts and urged international actors and mediators to take practical steps to protect civilians and halt the attacks.

عاجل | في أحدث حصيلة: 6 شهداء بينهم طفل و14 جريحاً بقصف الاحتلال لمقهى في ميناء مدينة غزة. pic.twitter.com/aIIYl6WreO — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) August 18, 2026

Since the ceasefire took effect on Oct. 11, 2025, Gaza's Health Ministry has recorded at least 1,262 deaths and 4,168 injuries, along with 808 bodies recovered, bringing the cumulative toll since Oct. 7, 2023, to more than 73,391 killed and 174,280 injured.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military said it carried out an airstrike against several Hamas commanders in the Al-Shati area of northern Gaza, accusing them of planning attacks against Israeli troops operating in the enclave.

جيش الدفاع يهاجم قادة من منظمة حماس الإرهابية في منطقة الشاطئ خططوا لتنفيذ مخططات إرهابية ضد قوات جيش الدفاع⭕️هاجم جيش الدفاع قبل قليل عددًا من القادة في منظمة حماس الإرهابية في منطقة الشاطئ شمال قطاع غزة.⭕️خطط المخربون لتنفيذ مخططات إرهابية ضد قوات جيش الدفاع العاملة في قطاع… — Lieutenant Colonel Ella Waweya | إيلا واوية (@CaptainElla1) August 18, 2026

Israeli media reported that four Hamas commanders were targeted, including a company commander and three platoon commanders.

The group has yet to comment on the allegations.

Last month, Hamas and other Palestinian factions agreed to a draft framework for gradually placing weapons in Gaza under Palestinian control, linking the process to Israeli withdrawal, reconstruction, and a broader political settlement for the enclave. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, however, ruled out withdrawing Israeli troops until Hamas fully disarms and dismantles its military infrastructure, while National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir rejected the proposed framework, calling for Israel to continue its military campaign in Gaza while encouraging Palestinian emigration.