Israel kills three Hamas members in Gaza

Shafaq News- Gaza

Israel's military said on Saturday it had killed a Hamas commander involved in the Oct. 7, 2023, attack, along with two other Hamas members in separate strikes across the Gaza Strip earlier this week.

According to the army, an airstrike in central Gaza on Monday killed Mohannad Asaad Mahmoud Abu Ghazal, whom it identified as the commander of a Hamas Nukhba (elite) unit and accused of taking part in the attack on Kibbutz Kissufim during the Oct. 7 assault.

In a strike in northern Gaza on Tuesday, Israeli forces reportedly killed Raed Hani Mohammad Al-Amsi, a reconnaissance operative in Hamas' aerial unit, and Nabhan Mohammad Nabhan Al-Amsi, head of a department in the military intelligence branch of Hamas' Gaza Brigade.

🔴 جيش الدفاع يقضي على قائد خلية نخبة اقتحمت منطقة كيبوتس كيسوفيم خلال مجزرة السابع من أكتوبر الدموية، وعلى مخربين آخرين من منظمة حماس الإرهابية⭕ هاجم جيش الدفاع في وسط قطاع غزة في وقت سابق من هذا الأسبوع (الاثنين)، وقضى على المخرب مهند أسعد محمود أبو غزال، قائد خلية نخبة في… pic.twitter.com/bcIKc46AN6 — Lieutenant Colonel Ella Waweya | إيلا واوية (@CaptainElla1) July 25, 2026

Last week, the army announced the deaths of Mohammad Marwan Mohammad Salem, identified as the military security chief of Hamas' Central Jabalia Battalion, and Hamas naval commander Osama Naim Hamdi Shamlakh in separate strikes across the enclave.

Gaza health authorities reported that 73,317 people have been killed and 173,961 injured since the war began on Oct. 7, 2023, including women and children.