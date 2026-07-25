Israel kills three Hamas members in Gaza

Israel kills three Hamas members in Gaza
2026-07-25T20:16:04+00:00

Shafaq News- Gaza

Israel's military said on Saturday it had killed a Hamas commander involved in the Oct. 7, 2023, attack, along with two other Hamas members in separate strikes across the Gaza Strip earlier this week.

According to the army, an airstrike in central Gaza on Monday killed Mohannad Asaad Mahmoud Abu Ghazal, whom it identified as the commander of a Hamas Nukhba (elite) unit and accused of taking part in the attack on Kibbutz Kissufim during the Oct. 7 assault.

In a strike in northern Gaza on Tuesday, Israeli forces reportedly killed Raed Hani Mohammad Al-Amsi, a reconnaissance operative in Hamas' aerial unit, and Nabhan Mohammad Nabhan Al-Amsi, head of a department in the military intelligence branch of Hamas' Gaza Brigade.

Last week, the army announced the deaths of Mohammad Marwan Mohammad Salem, identified as the military security chief of Hamas' Central Jabalia Battalion, and Hamas naval commander Osama Naim Hamdi Shamlakh in separate strikes across the enclave.

Gaza health authorities reported that 73,317 people have been killed and 173,961 injured since the war began on Oct. 7, 2023, including women and children.

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