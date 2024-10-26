Israeli strikes disrupt Iran's missile production capabilities, sources say

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, an Israeli source disclosed that airstrikes carried out by the military on ground-to-ground missile production facilities in Iran have significantly impaired Tehran's ability to manufacture new missiles.

The insider, speaking to the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, stated that the attack also inflicted substantial damage on Iranian air defense systems, emphasizing that "everyone understands the message."

The source warned that if Iran decides to retaliate, "it risks a much stronger response, especially since its air defenses have become weakened."

Israeli estimates suggest that it could take Iran more than a year to restore its missile capabilities following the strikes.

The New York Times reported that the attacks targeted a "critical component" in missile manufacturing—a multi-fuel mixer used in the production of "Khaybar" and "Qassam" ballistic missiles. Valued at approximately $2 million, the repair of the facility could take up to two years, posing a significant setback to Iran's missile production.

The fuel mixer is a vital component for producing solid fuel, which enhances the accuracy and maneuverability of missiles, making them more effective and harder to intercept.

Additionally, the source confirmed that Israel complied with a request from US President Joe Biden not to target Iranian oil or nuclear facilities, indicating that the strikes were aimed solely at military targets. This aligns with US interests, particularly given Iran's use of missiles to support Russia in its ongoing war against Ukraine. However, Netanyahu’s office stated that these claims are “completely false”.

“Israel chose in advance the attack targets according to its national interests and not according to American dictates. So it was, and so it will be,” Netanyahu’s office stated.