Israeli security chiefs clash with Netanyahu over Hamas hostage deal

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, a tense meeting took place between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and senior security officials, was held to discuss the ongoing hostage negotiations with Hamas.

According to Channel 12, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant addressed Netanyahu during the meeting, stating, "There will be no deal under the terms you proposed, and you know that." Gallant further remarked, "I believe the deal should be viewed as an opportunity. There is no security reason to delay the agreement."

Channel 12 cited sources familiar with the negotiations who indicated that the talks are on the brink of collapse, describing the situation as "perilously close to a breakdown."

Meanwhile, Netanyahu's office contended that the Prime Minister is eager to reach an agreement but insisted on security conditions that prevent Hamas from regaining control of the Gaza Strip and threatening Israel.

Channel 11 quoted a security official confirming during the meeting that Netanyahu's demands are likely to derail the deal. Shabak Chief Ronen Bar reportedly told Netanyahu, "We feel you are sending us to negotiate on one hand while making changes to the outlines on the other."

Channel 11 also reported that Netanyahu criticized the security chiefs, saying, "You are lazy. You don't know how to conduct tough negotiations. You are weak, and you put words in my mouth instead of applying pressure."

Earlier this week, Israeli intelligence chief David Barnea and Shabak head Ronen Bar arrived in Cairo to discuss the crucial hostage deal.