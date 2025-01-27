Israeli prisoner appears in video released by 'Saraya al-Quds', "I am fine"

Shafaq News/ "Saraya al-Quds," the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, released, on Monday, a video of Israeli captive Arbel Yehud to confirm that she is still alive.

In the video, the Israeli captive stated that she is fine and is being held by "Saraya al-Quds." She also displayed her personal details, including her ID number and place of residence.

She mentioned that she had served in the Israeli army between 2013 and 2015.

In her message, she appealed to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump to work towards ensuring the continuation of the ceasefire and securing the release of all Israeli prisoners, as well as the liberation of Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons.

Arbel Yehud, who lived in the Kibbutz Nir Oz near Gaza, was kidnapped from her home during the October 7 attack, along with her friend Ariel Konio. Her older brother, Doliv Yehud, was found dead in the same kibbutz, and his remains were identified on June 3, 2024.

Arbel works as a space exploration and astronomy instructor at the Ashkelon Regional Council, which has raised some controversy regarding the nature of her work.

Earlier, Hamas confirmed that it had handed over to mediators a list of 33 hostages who would be freed during the remainder of the first phase of the Gaza truce agreement.

Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari announced that Israel would allow displaced people in Gaza to return to the northern part of the strip starting Monday morning, following an understanding in which Hamas is set to release prisoner Arbel Yehud and two others before Friday.