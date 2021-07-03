Israeli-owned Cargo Ship attacked in Indian Ocean, Media reports

Shafaq News/ Lebanese pro-Iranian TV channel Al Mayadeen said on Saturday in a post on Telegram that an Israeli cargo ship was attacked with an unknown weapon in the Indian Ocean on its way to the United Arab Emirates.

There was no immediate, independent confirmation of the report. Israeli officials had no immediate comment.

Israel’s Channel 12 identified the ship as the Tyndall, a Liberian-flagged cargo ship. While the vessel is reported to be partly-owned by Israeli businessman Eyal Ofer, Israeli sources say the ship's crew is not from Israel.

Israeli sources claimed to Jerusalem Post this mention that the source was implying that the attack was a retaliation for the attack near Karaj.

Al Mayadeen quotes one of the sources saying it is “remarkable” that the alleged attack follows Iranian media reports of a sabotage attempt on a factory producing parts of nuclear centrifuges last week.

The attack also comes on the heels of increased tensions at sea between Israel and Iran, with similar strikes on Israeli-owned ships occurring earlier in the year.