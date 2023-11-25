Suspected Iranian-made drone targets Israeli-owned container ship in Indian Ocean

Shafaq News/ A container ship owned by Israeli billionaire Idan Ofer came under attack by a suspected Iranian drone in the Indian Ocean on Friday.

The CMA CGM Symi, flagged in Malta, was reportedly targeted while in international waters. The drone, believed to be a Shahed-136 model, exploded, causing damage to the vessel but not injuring the crew. The attack follows a series of incidents targeting shipping amid the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The U.S. military, citing anonymous sources, suspects Iran's Revolutionary Guard carried out the assault.

The ship's owner, Eastern Pacific Shipping, confirmed the incident and noted the crew's safety.

According to The Associated Press, the Automatic Identification System tracker on the ship had been switched off since Tuesday, raising concerns about targeted attacks. The ship had its AIS turned off earlier when passing through the Red Sea near Yemen, home to the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels.

“Iran has been wary of intervening in the ongoing Middle East crisis and is likely to avoid any action that might escalate the conflict,” the Eurasia Group, a geopolitical risk firm, said in an analysis.

“Small-scale attacks on U.S. forces and Israel by Iran’s allies throughout the region suggest Tehran is willing to turn up the heat in a limited fashion, but unless the attacks cause U.S. casualties or significant damage, a major U.S. response is unlikely.”