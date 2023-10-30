Israeli opposition leader calls for targeting key Hamas figures in ongoing conflict

Shafaq News/ Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid urged on Monday for the continuation of the conflict with Gaza until six prominent figures in the Hamas movement are killed.
Speaking during a Yesh Atid bloc meeting, Lapid identified the individuals as Yahya Sinwar, Muhammad Al-Deif, Ismail Haniyeh, Saleh Arouri, Khaled Mashal, and Marwan Issa. He argued that avenging the deaths of Israelis necessitated the demise of these six Hamas leaders.
The ongoing conflict, which commenced with Operation "Al-Aqsa Flood" on October 7, has entered its 24th day. Israeli forces have persistently targeted various areas in the Gaza Strip through land, sea, and air assaults, resulting in a significant loss.
According to reports, more than 8,000 Palestinians have been killed, with around 20,000 injured and approximately 2,000 people still missing under the debris.