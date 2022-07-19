Hezbollah's actions can lead to war in the entire region, Israel's PM 

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid warned that Hezbollah's actions endanger Lebanon and can bring the whole region into an unnecessary escalation.

"The State of Israel is prepared and ready to act against any threat. We are not facing a confrontation, but anyone who tries to harm our sovereignty or the citizens of Israel will very quickly find out that he has made a serious mistake," Lapid said during a tour of the IDF's Northern Command.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Defense Minister Benny Gantz today toured the Northern Command and the border with Lebanon, held an operational situational assessment, and spoke with senior officers in the sector.

"Israel is interested in Lebanon as a stable and prosperous neighbor that is not a platform for Hezbollah's terrorism and is not an Iranian tool," Lapid said.

"Hezbollah's aggression is unacceptable and could lead the entire region to an unnecessary escalation, especially when Lebanon has a real opportunity to develop its energy resources," the PM added.

Israel, he said, "is acting and will continue to act against every Iranian terrorist branch in the region and in general. Iran is the largest exporter of terrorism in the world. We will act independently and cooperate with other countries to prevent Iran from undermining regional stability. "

Gantz said that Israel is keeping a close eye on the financial crisis in Lebanon and that Beirut is "well aware" of what would happen should a war break out between the two sides.

He added, "the State of Lebanon and its leaders are well aware that if they choose the path of the fire, they will be harmed and severely burned. And if they choose the path of stability, they will help the citizens of Lebanon."