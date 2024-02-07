Israeli missiles strike Syrian sites in Homs province

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Israel attacked several sites in Homs province, western Syria, including outspots of the Syrian army.

According to the state-run SANA news Agency, Syrian air defenses intercepted several Israeli missiles, resulting in casualties, injuries, and property damage.

A military source told SANA that ambulances rushed to the scene of one strike, where wreckage and debris indicated the impact.

On the other hand, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported at least nine explosions in Homs and its outskirts, resulting in the death of a Syrian woman, man, and child, with seven others wounded, "where the Lebanese Hezbollah militant group backing the Syrian government is reportedly present."