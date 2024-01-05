Israeli ministers say emergency government will not last long

Shafaq News / Ministers in the Israeli government announced on Friday that the War Cabinet will not continue for long, as reported by the Israeli broadcasting authority.

It is noteworthy that the establishment of an emergency "war" government in Israel was declared to oversee the state of war announced by the Israeli government against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Israel has been continuing its war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip since the unexpected and unprecedented attack by the Palestinian movement on October 7.

Furthermore, the governmental meeting on Thursday evening witnessed heated discussions due to an investigation initiated by the Israeli army regarding Hamas' attack last October.

Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi had started the formation of a team to investigate the events that led to Hamas' surprise attack on October 7, an attack Israel claims resulted in the deaths of around 1,200 people.

Media reports indicated that the meeting on Thursday evening witnessed "shouting, chaos, and an attack on the army and the Chief of Staff," prompting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to terminate the meeting.

Moreover, Israel's public broadcaster, "Kan," quoted Finance Minister bezalel smotrich saying, "In fact, in the last five minutes of the meeting, there was a stormy discussion on this issue, but the loud voices were among the ministers, not against the Chief of Staff."

Additionally, one minister revealed to Kan, "The discussion that erupted was demeaning. They attacked the army. Some top members of the Defense establishment remained in the middle."