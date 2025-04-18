Israeli military intercepts missile launched from Yemen

Israeli military intercepts missile launched from Yemen
2025-04-18T05:49:40+00:00

Shafaq News/ The Israeli military said on Friday it intercepted a missile launched from Yemen, following air raid sirens that sounded across wide areas of the country, including the Tel Aviv metropolitan area, the western West Bank, and the hills west of Jerusalem.

According to the army, the missile alert was issued approximately 10 minutes before the projectile reached Israeli airspace, in line with what it described as a "new policy" for early warning procedures.

Israeli public radio reported that sirens were heard in multiple regions and that civilians were instructed to remain in shelters for at least 10 minutes as a precautionary measure.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties from the incident.

The Houthi movement did not claim responsibility.

The incident comes amid intensifying US airstrikes in Yemen, where at least 38 people were killed and 102 wounded in a US airstrike on the Ras Issa oil port in western Yemen on Thursday evening.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon