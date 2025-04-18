Israeli military intercepts missile launched from Yemen

Shafaq News/ The Israeli military said on Friday it intercepted a missile launched from Yemen, following air raid sirens that sounded across wide areas of the country, including the Tel Aviv metropolitan area, the western West Bank, and the hills west of Jerusalem.

According to the army, the missile alert was issued approximately 10 minutes before the projectile reached Israeli airspace, in line with what it described as a "new policy" for early warning procedures.

#عاجل 🔴 اعترض سلاح الجو قبل قليل صاروخًا أطلق من اليمن. تم تفعيل انذارات في عدة مناطق في البلاد — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) April 18, 2025

Israeli public radio reported that sirens were heard in multiple regions and that civilians were instructed to remain in shelters for at least 10 minutes as a precautionary measure.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties from the incident.

#شاهد | لحظة دوي صافرات الإنذار في يافا المحتلة بعد صاروخ يمني. pic.twitter.com/yE417yNoND — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) April 18, 2025

The Houthi movement did not claim responsibility.