Israeli military intercepts missile from Yemen

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Israeli military announced that it successfully intercepted a missile launched from Yemen, as air raid sirens echoed across central Israel, including Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

Fragments from the intercepted missile reportedly fell in the Modi’in area, located between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. Israeli police are currently searching for debris and assessing potential damage.

Emergency services, including the Magen David Adom ambulance organization, treated several individuals for minor injuries and panic attacks. Many residents had rushed to bomb shelters.

This marks the second missile interception from Yemen in less than a week, with the Israeli military confirming a similar incident on Friday.

In a rare failure of its missile defense system last month, a projectile launched by Yemen’s Houthis struck Tel Aviv, injuring 16 people, according to emergency services. No fatalities were reported in that incident.

The attacks have intensified following Israel’s airstrikes on Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, which were conducted in response to recent provocations.

The Iranian-backed Houthi movement has ramped up its missile and drone assaults on Israel since a ceasefire agreement was reached in November between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon. Over the past weeks, the Houthis have repeatedly targeted Israeli territory, including maritime assets.

Following the outbreak of the Gaza war between Israel and Hamas on October 7, 2023, the Houthis began targeting ships in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandeb Strait. Claiming solidarity with Palestinians, the group stated that these vessels were either linked to Israel or bound for Israeli ports.