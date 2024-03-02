Israeli media: Hezbollah official killed in airstrike Southern Lebanon

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Israeli media outlets reported that a senior Hezbollah official was killed in an "Israeli" airstrike that targeted a car in Naqoura, southern Lebanon.

According to Israeli Channel 12, an "Israeli" drone targeted a car on the Naqoura road earlier today. Ambulances have moved to the site of the airstrike and reported multiple injuries.

On the other hand, arab media outlets reported that three were killed in the attack.

Hezbollah did not confirm the incident. However, it announced today that it launched an "accurate drone attack on the newly-established headquarters of Israeli military command in Liman."

It is noteworthy that Hezbollah and the Israeli military have been engaged in attacks along Lebanon's southern border since October. The conflict escalated when Israel launched rockets towards Lebanon, and Hezbollah retaliated by destroying telecommunication towers "in support of its ally Hamas, which is in a conflict with Israel in the Gaza Strip."

Israeli strikes, initially focused on the southern border, have expanded northward in recent weeks.