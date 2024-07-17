Israeli left-wing movement sees unprecedented rise in army service refusals

Shafaq News/ The Israeli left-wing movement "Yesh Gvul" (There is a Limit) has reported an unprecedented surge in refusals to serve in the Israeli army amidst the ongoing war in Gaza.

The movement, which has been helping Israelis refusing military service since the First Lebanon War in the early 1980s, received 100 assistance requests from current service refusers, which marks a significant increase compared to the 10-15 requests annually over the past decade and around 40 requests annually during the peak years of the Lebanon War and the First and Second Intifadas.

Yesh Gvul spokesperson Yishai Menuhin stated, "We have assisted around 40 soldiers and reservists who refused to enlist in the current war. Additionally, other activists in the movement have helped dozens more."

Similarly, the "Refusenik" group, which supports young men and women who refuse to enlist in the Israeli army, has noted a sharp increase in the number of reservists refusing service.

Left-wing activist David Zonshein, founder of the "Courage to Refuse" movement, reported receiving assistance requests from dozens of refusers during the current conflict, especially in recent months, surpassing the numbers seen in previous years.

According to a report in the "Times of Israel," the number of refusers has continued to grow due to the complexity of the war, the alleged war crimes, and increasing protests against the government's actions.

Beyond ideological refusals, some soldiers are also declining service due to war fatigue.

In late April, approximately 30 reservists in a paratrooper battalion called up for service in Rafah refused to report, citing prolonged combat affecting their studies, livelihoods, and families and causing them psychological and physical distress.

The refusals are not limited to Gaza. Some soldiers are unwilling to serve in the West Bank, along the northern border with Lebanon, or in any location, including command roles in the Home Front Command.

In response, an Israeli army spokesperson stated, "The army views refusal to serve in the reserves as a serious matter. Each case is individually reviewed and addressed by commanders."

It is noteworthy that since the beginning of Israel's war on Gaza on October 7, 39,289 Palestinians have been killed, the majority of whom are children, women, and elderly.

This figure is expected to drastically increase once the rubble is attended to, as it traps the bodies of less fortunate Palestinians who could not flee the brutal, unbalanced show of power.