Israeli killed in 'failed' hostage rescue operation in Gaza

Shafaq News / The Israeli Broadcasting Authority announced on Saturday that the Israeli army informed the family of one of the hostages held by Hamas that their son was killed in Gaza by members of the movement.

The individual, 25-year-old Saher Brokh, was abducted from the Be'eri Kibbutz on October 7 during an attack by Hamas militants on Israel.

This news of Saher's death follows an unsuccessful attempt by Israeli forces to rescue hostages in Gaza, resulting in two soldiers being wounded and "the killing of kidnappers," as Hamas announced during the operation.

Saher's brother, Aydan, and their grandmother, Ghiula Bakher, were both killed during a previous Hamas attack in October, according to the Israeli Broadcasting Authority.

The report particularly stated, "This has raised Be'eri's death toll to ninety-three since the massacre committed in the Gaza envelope."

Hamas previously released a video featuring Saher expressing his desire to return home, followed by another clip claiming he was killed during an attempted Israeli military release operation.

The Hamas attack, which occurred earlier, led to the death of 1200 individuals and the abduction of 240 others. Some were released during a prior ceasefire, while others remain in the hands of Hamas, which is classified as a terrorist organization by the United States and other countries.

Israeli Army spokesperson, Daniel Haggai, addressing the press on Friday, said, "Israeli forces raided a Hamas site, killing terrorists involved in the abduction and detainment of the hostages."

The military official did not provide further details about the raid, only mentioning that it "ultimately failed, and no hostages were rescued."

Furthermore, Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva revealed that the two injured soldiers are in critical condition and are receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

The army continuously updates the hostages' families whenever they receive verified information about their situation. They also cautioned against Hamas' repeated attempts to "wage psychological warfare regarding the hostages' fate," urging the public "not to spread rumors."

This marks the second known attempt by Israeli forces to free hostages after the rescue of soldier Orin Migdesh on October 30, following her abduction in the October 7 attack.