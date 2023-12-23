Israeli injuries toll rise after the ground operation in Gaza

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Israeli army reported a new toll of injuries among officers and soldiers engaged in the ground war in Gaza. In the last 24 hours, 44 soldiers were injured, with 10 in serious condition. Overall, 189 officers and soldiers sustained severe injuries, 310 were moderately wounded, and 327 suffered slight injuries during ground operations.

The army also noted that a soldier was killed in a Hezbollah bombing targeting soldiers in the Shtoula area in the Upper Galilee.

Since the beginning of the Israeli ground campaign in late October, approximately 110 Israeli soldiers have been reported killed, with nearly a quarter of this number comprising tank crews.

The Israeli attack was initiated after Hamas militants crossed Gaza borders on October 7, resulting in the death of around 1,200 people. Additionally, more than 200 hostages were detained, some of whom were later released.