Israeli doctor: Hamas gave tranquilizers to the hostages to make them appear happy

Shafaq News / An Israeli doctor accused Hamas on Wednesday of giving hostages in their possession "tranquilizer pills", while the head of the Health Committee in the Knesset called for a detailed report on the matter to be disseminated to all global health organizations.

Dr. Ronit Endevelt, Director of Nutrition at the Israeli Ministry of Health, testified before the Knesset Health Committee, alleging that "Hamas gave the abductees vitamins and tranquilizers to make them appear happy and calm before their release from captivity."

Meanwhile, Member of the Knesset and Health Committee Chair, Yunatan Mashriki from the Shas party, urged the Ministry of Health to publish a detailed report for health organizations worldwide regarding the medical findings discovered after the return of the hostages.

In a report, Israeli newspaper "Haaretz" claimed, "Hamas provided Israeli prisoners with drugs to make them appear happy upon their release!"

Israel previously accused Hamas of "engaging in sexual violence" during the October 7th attack. An official from the Israeli police, speaking before the Knesset, stated that the ongoing investigation has collected "over 1,500 shocking testimonies."

Chairwoman of the parliamentary committee on crimes committed against women during the Hamas attack, Cochav Elkayam-Levy, alleged that "the majority of rape and other sexual assault victims on October 7th have been killed and will never be able to testify."

However, Hamas responded to these accusations, considering them "misleading Zionist campaigns promoting baseless lies and allegations aimed at demonizing Palestinian resistance."