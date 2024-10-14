Israeli couple arrested in alleged Iranian plot to assassinate prominent officials

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Israeli police and Israeli Security Agency (Shin Bet) announced that they thwarted an Iranian attempt to assassinate Israeli officials.

"Two Israelis from Ramat Gan, north of Tel Aviv, were arrested on charges of espionage for Iran," the Israeli police and Shin Bet stated.

According to the Hebrew website Walla, "Shin Bet and the Lahav 433 unit of the police foiled an Iranian plot to carry out assassinations against prominent Israeli figures, leading to the arrest of a couple from Ramat Gan linked to Iranian intelligence agencies.”

In September, Israeli security agencies announced the arrest of an Israeli citizen suspected of involvement in an Iranian plot to assassinate prominent Israeli officials.

A joint statement from the Shin Bet and the police indicated that the suspect was apprehended on suspicion that Iran recruited him to target Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Security Minister Yoav Gallant, or Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar.