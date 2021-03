Shafaq News / The vicinity of the Syrian capital, Damascus, was subjected to Israeli bombardment, while the Syrian army announced that its air defenses had responded to the attack.

The Syrian News Agency (SANA) reported that explosions were heard in Damascus, noting that these explosions were caused by the Syrian air defenses confronting the enemy's attack.

In the same context, Israeli media confirmed, "The recent attacks on Damascus are focused on Iranian targets only, in response to the attack that targeted an Israeli ship off the coast of Amman last Thursday", pointing out, "the attack took place with rockets launched from the Golan."