Israeli army exposes identity of Hamas spokesperson Abu Obeida

Shafaq News/ The Israel Forces claimed on Wednesday it has uncovered the true identity of Abu Obeida, a Hamas Spokesperson who has never shown his face to the public.

“Hudhayfah Kahlot, you have been exposed,” Avichay Adraee, head of the Arab media division in the Israeli army's Spokespersons Unit, wrote on X (formerly Twitter), sharing a video revealing Abu Obeida’s face.

“He and other Hamas-ISIS leaders like to hide inside tunnels and behind women and children, as well as behind masks and shadows. … It is time to stop covering up. The mask and keffiyeh will not help you,” added Adraee.

At least 1,400 Israelis were killed in a massive offensive launched by Hamas from the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, which included the firing of thousands of rockets and the infiltration of Israeli settlements.

At least 222 people were taken to Gaza as hostages, according to the Isreali authorities.

Late last week, Abu Obeida released a statement calling on Muslims worldwide to “mobilize and march to the borders of Palestine, unite and [do] everything in their power to overthrow the Zionist project [Israel].”

“We are ready for a long battle with this occupier, as our goal in this battle is sacred and great,” the spokesman stated, claiming that “the enemy [Israel] today is at its worst [condition] in 75 years.”

Israeli military Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari previously said that the military has defined killing senior Hamas leaders as its “top priority.”

Amjad Majed Muhammad Abu Odeh, a Hamas naval operative who took part in Operation Aqsa Flood, was killed by an airstrike on Oct. 19, the army said.

Mahmud Sabih, a senior Hamas operative who served as a top engineer and unit head in Hamas’s weapons development department, was also killed, the Israeli military said.

Last week, media reports said that Abdel-Fattah Diab Deif, the brother of Hamas military commander Muhammad Deif, was killed in an Israeli strike in the southern Gaza Strip.

Days earlier, an Israeli airstrike killed Hamas “Economy Minister” Jawad Abu Shamala. Zakaria Abu Muammar, a senior member of the Hamas political bureau who headed the group’s National Relations Office was killed in a separate attack.