Israeli airstrikes on Syria’s Masyaf leave 60 dead and injured, target Iranian weapons research facility

Shafaq News/ The death toll from Israeli airstrikes on the Masyaf region in Syria has risen to around 60.

The Syrian state news agency, SANA, quoted on Monday Dr. Faisal Haidar, director of Masyaf National Hospital, confirming that the number of casualties had increased to 14 dead and 43 injured, with six in critical condition.

A Syrian military source told SANA that at approximately 11:20 pm on Sunday, Israeli forces launched an air assault from the northwest of Lebanon, targeting several military sites in central Syria. Syrian air defenses reportedly intercepted and downed some of the missiles.

Meanwhile, Syrian media outlets reported extensive material damage to civilian properties and the electrical grid.

The Syrian story did not mention details about the targeted areas, and Israel did not claim responsibility. However, Israel’s public broadcaster confirmed that the Israeli Air Force had bombed a weapons research facility in Syria.

According to the Times of Israel, the Masyaf area, west of Hama, is thought to be used as a base for “Iranian forces and pro-Iranian militias and has been repeatedly targeted in recent years in attacks widely attributed to Israel.”

“It contains the Scientific Studies and Research Center, known as CERS or SSRC, which according to Israel is used by Iranian forces to manufacture precision surface-to-surface missiles.”