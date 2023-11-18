Israeli airstrikes kill civilians in Gaza and West Bank

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Israeli airstrikes resulted in multiple casualties in both Gaza and the West Bank.

According to the Palestinian Wafa News Agency, 26 Palestinians, mostly children, were reported killed, and dozens were injured in Khan Younis as Israeli aircraft targeted apartments in the Hamad Residential City.

Meanwhile, in Nablus, an Israeli drone reportedly struck the Fatah movement's headquarters in the Balata refugee camp, causing the death of five individuals and injuring two others. The drone attack inflicted significant damage to the Fatah headquarters, according to local sources cited by the WAFA.

Additional airstrikes occurred in the northern Gaza Strip, targeting the vicinity of the Indonesian Hospital, accompanied by intense artillery shelling in the eastern region. Israeli aircraft also bombed Jabalia camp, resulting in casualties among Palestinians.

In the southern Gaza Strip, a house belonging to the Abu Hilal family in the Al-Geneina neighborhood, east of Rafah, was targeted, killing several individuals who were subsequently taken to Al-Najjar Hospital.

The situation extended to the West Bank, where confrontations between Israeli forces and Palestinians in Tubas led to the injury of three young men. One of them, critically wounded, succumbed to his injuries upon reaching the hospital.

Large numbers of Israeli forces entered Tubas, accompanied by a military bulldozer, from the eastern side. The incursion included heavy gunfire, reconnaissance drones flying over the city, and snipers deployed on the roofs of some buildings.