Israeli airstrikes kill 17 Palestinians in central Gaza, Palestinian media reports

Shafaq News/ Israeli airstrikes killed 17 Palestinians and injured several others in central Gaza early on Tuesday, Palestinian media reported, as three homes in the Nuseirat and Bureij refugee camps were bombed.

The Palestinian news agency WAFA said the intense strikes targeted the Nuseirat camp.

Hours earlier, WAFA cited eyewitnesses saying that Israeli jets carried out a series of raids on Nuseirat, resulting in multiple casualties and injuries.

Israeli aircraft also heavily bombarded various areas in central Gaza, focusing on Deir al-Balah and Bureij camp.

Additionally, Israeli artillery shelled western neighborhoods of Rafah in southern Gaza, and drones were reported to be flying extensively over Deir al-Balah.

Since the start of Israel's war on Gaza on October 7, at least 37,300 people have been killed and 85,300 injured in Gaza.