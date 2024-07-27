Israeli airstrikes in Syria trigger retaliation from Iranian Revolutionary Guard

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Israeli airstrikes in Syria prompted retaliatory shelling from the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, an Iraqi military source reported.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "On Friday at 11:30 pm, the Israeli aircraft launched airstrikes on the Al-Nayrab military airport in Aleppo, targeting Iranian Revolutionary Guard positions. The strikes resulted in both human and material losses."

"At 11:45 pm, Iranian Revolutionary Guard units in Deir ez-Zor responded by shelling the US military base at the Conoco gas plant in eastern Deir ez-Zor province with Grad rockets, causing indirect hits.

The source added that the situation in the region continues to escalate with both sides on alert.

Tensions between Israel and Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Syria are escalating into a proxy war. Israel perceives Iran and its proxies, including Hezbollah, as existential threats.

Israel has conducted numerous airstrikes targeting Iranian and Hezbollah positions in Syria, aiming to prevent the transfer of advanced weapons to Hezbollah and to hinder Iran's military buildup. In contrast, Iran has significantly increased its influence in Syria through military and financial support to the Syrian regime. The IRGC has established a robust presence, including military bases and advisers. Hezbollah, backed by Iran, operates in Syria alongside the Syrian army, further complicating the situation.

The conflict between Israel and Iran in Syria is part of a broader regional situation, including the aggression in Gaza by Israel that killed at least 39,000 Palestinians, mainly children and women.