Shafaq News/ Israeli airstrikes hit southern Aleppo on Saturday, leaving casualties and causing material damage, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported.

The Defense Ministry confirmed the attack in a brief press release, but did not mention casualties.

"At approximately 8:17 p.m. local time, the Israeli enemy carried out an air aggression from the direction of the Mediterranean Sea west of Latakia, targeting several locations south of Aleppo city, causing some material damage," the press release read.

The SOHR, a London-based human rights monitoring group, said that the airstrikes targeted a farm between the villages of al-Dhahabiya and Sheikh Saeed in the vicinity of al-Nairab military airport, which houses facilities linked to Iranian-backed paramilitary groups.

The war watchdog said that the airstrikes have left at least seven human casualties, but did not specify whether they were killed or injured.