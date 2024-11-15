Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs as death toll rises in Lebanon

Shafaq News/ Israeli airstrikes targeted Beirut's densely populated southern suburb (Dahyeh,) following a series of attacks on several towns around Lebanon.

The new strikes targeted Dahyeh’s Al-Ghobeiry area on Friday, with no casualties reported. Over several days, Dahyeh was hit more than 20 times.

The air raid followed deadly strikes on Thursday in Lebanon's eastern and southern regions, where over 40 people were killed, according to Lebanese officials.

Baalbek-Al-Hermel Governor Bashir Al-Khodr confirmed that rescuers pulled 12 bodies from the rubble, all for paramedics, after an Israeli airstrike hit a civil defense center in Baalbek, where over 20 people were sheltering.

The Lebanese Health Ministry reported that an airstrike on the Shaab neighborhood in Baalbek killed eight people, including five women, and left 27 others wounded.

The ministry added that four other people were killed in attacks on several locations in eastern Lebanon.

In the south, an Israeli strike on the town of Arabsalim resulted in the deaths of six people, including four paramedics, the ministry said, while at least 11 additional fatalities were reported from various attacks across the region.

The Israeli aggression resulted in a total of 3,386 deaths and 14,417 injuries, including a large number of women and children, as well as around 1.4 million displaced people.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah stated early Friday that it struck, for the first time, Israel’s "Tel Hayim" military intelligence base near Tel Aviv with rockets.

Hezbollah also thwarted an Israeli incursion by targeting Israeli forces on the western outskirts of Tyrharfa and Markaba near the town of Marjayoun. The group claimed to have launched “heavy” rockets at Kiryat Shmona and conducted precision drone strikes on several Israeli military bases, sharing footage of these strikes.

The Israeli military confirmed that one faction commander was killed and 12 soldiers, including a Golani Brigade officer, were injured during skirmishes in southern Lebanon. It also reported two soldiers injured from a drone launched from Lebanon that struck its Eliakim base south of Haifa. Additionally, three elite units under the Galilee Division initiated new operations in southern Lebanese villages, the military announced.

Israel’s forces also detected and intercepted five rockets launched from Lebanon toward Haifa earlier, while air raid sirens sounded across northern Israeli towns, including Kfar Giladi, Kfar Yuval, and Metula in the Upper Galilee region.