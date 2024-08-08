Israeli airstrike targets military airbase near Homs

Shafaq News/ Israeli warplanes conducted an airstrike on the vicinity of Al-She’ayrat airbase in Syria, on Thursday.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) activists have reported “hearing successive explosions in Al-She’ayrat area in the eastern countryside of Homs.”

The strike is believed to be caused by Israeli strikes on weapons warehouses in Al-Hamrat regiment near Al-She’ayrat military airbase. However, no casualties have been reported.