Israeli airstrike kills top Hezbollah leader Hashem Safieddine, successor to Nasrallah

Shafaq News/ The Israeli military announced, on Tuesday, that it had killed Hashem Safieddine, head of Hezbollah's executive council, in an airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs three weeks ago.

The strike reportedly also killed 23 other Hezbollah leaders and operatives.

Safieddine was seen as a leading candidate to succeed Hezbollah's Secretary-General, Hassan Nasrallah, who was assassinated in an Israeli air raid on September 27.

The Israeli military carried out another strike on October 4, described as the "most intense" since Nasrallah's assassination, targeting Safieddine. Israeli sources stated the strike was aimed at neutralizing the Hezbollah leadership after the group's top commanders had convened in Beirut.

Lebanese media outlet Al-Nahar confirmed that Safieddine's body, along with other senior figures from Hezbollah’s executive council, was found following the strike.

Hezbollah has not yet officially commented on the reports.