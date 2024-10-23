Hezbollah mourns Executive Council Chief Hashem Safieddine

Shafaq News/ Hezbollah announced, on Wednesday, the death of its Executive Council Chairman, Hashem Safieddine, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting him in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

In a statement, the party praised Safieddine’s life-long dedication to Hezbollah, the resistance, and its community. "Over many years, he managed the Executive Council, overseeing its various institutions and operational units, as well as all matters related to the resistance's work."

Safieddine had been considered the leading candidate to succeed Hezbollah's Secretary General, Hassan Nasrallah, who was assassinated in an Israeli airstrike on September 27.

The Israeli military confirmed, on Tuesday, that it had eliminated Safieddine in an airstrike on Beirut. The army stated that the air raid on the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital, which took place three weeks ago, resulted in the death of Safieddine along with 23 other Hezbollah leaders and operatives.

On October 4, the Israeli military launched another airstrike on the same area, described as the "most intense" since Nasrallah's assassination, with the primary target being Hashem Safieddine, the presumed successor to Nasrallah.