Israeli Prime Minister rejects ceasefire, labels it surrender to Hamas

Shafaq News/ Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed calls for a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict with Hamas, describing such demands as Israel's surrender to the Palestinian movement.

During a press conference in Tel Aviv, Netanyahu stated, "Calls for a ceasefire are calls for Israel to surrender in the face of Hamas. This will not happen." He urged the international community to support Israel's demand for the "immediate and unconditional liberation" of hostages held by Hamas since their attack on October 7.

Netanyahu confirmed the release of an Israeli female soldier, Ori Megidish, held captive by Hamas since the October attack. The soldier's liberation was announced during the Israeli ground operation in Gaza, with her photo shared on social media.

Justifying the civilian casualties in the conflict, Netanyahu remarked, "Even the most just wars unintentionally inflict human losses among civilians," expressing hope for support from "civilized nations" for Israel's cause.

The ongoing conflict has resulted in the killing of 8,306 Palestinians, including 3,457 children, according to Gaza's Ministry of Health.