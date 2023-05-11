Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Escalates: Calls for Ceasefire Amid Rising Death Toll

Shafaq News/ As of Thursday, the military escalation between Palestinian armed factions and the Israeli army has continued for the third consecutive day, leading to an increasing death toll, currently at 28. Despite international calls for a ceasefire, the conflict has not subsided.

According to the Palestinian Al-Quds news agency, Israeli army raids in the Gaza Strip have killed 25 Palestinians since Tuesday. Among the casualties was a leader from the "Quds Brigades," the military wing of the Islamic Jihad movement.

Palestinian factions have continued to launch rockets, triggering warning sirens in various Israeli cities and settlements, including Ashkelon, areas surrounding the Gaza Strip, Tel Aviv and its suburbs, and Beersheba. It has been reported that at least 400 projectiles have been fired.

The Israeli police announced that a missile fired from the Gaza Strip hit the city of Rehovot, resulting in one fatality and at least two injuries. This marks the first Israeli death since the escalation began.

The Israeli army has reported that more than 550 rockets have been fired from the Gaza Strip, with no reported casualties. Among these rockets, 440 crossed the border, while the Iron Dome defense system intercepted 154. In addition, five missiles fell within the Gaza Strip, causing no injuries.

In response, the foreign ministers of Egypt, Jordan, Germany, and France issued a joint statement from Berlin, expressing their deep concern and calling for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire. They commended Egypt's efforts and condemned the deteriorating security situation, particularly the civilian casualties.

The four countries affirmed their commitment to working with all parties to facilitate a credible political process. They emphasized the importance of ending provocations and unilateral actions undermining the feasibility of a two-state solution and a just and sustainable peace.

The ministers urged Israeli and Palestinian authorities to strictly implement their previous pledges, which were made in Jordan and renewed in Egypt, to prevent further violence.