Israeli Defense Minister accuses Iran of establishing airport in southern Lebanon for potential attacks

Shafaq News/ Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant accused Iran of constructing an airport in southern Lebanon to facilitate attacks against Israel. This development has added to the ongoing concerns in Israel regarding Iran's nuclear program, missile buildup, and support for militant groups in the region, particularly Hezbollah.

Tensions between Israel and Iran have escalated in recent years, with Hezbollah, a powerful Lebanese militant group backed by Iran, engaging in a war with Israel in 2006.

In a televised statement during an international security conference hosted by Reichman University, Minister Gallant presented aerial images of what he described as an airport constructed by Iran to serve "terrorist objectives" against Israel. While he did not provide specific details, he did mention that the airport could accommodate mid-sized aircraft.

According to Gallant, the airport is located near the Lebanese village of Birket Jabbour and the city of Jezzin, approximately 21 kilometers (13 miles) north of the Israeli border town of Metulla. Neither Hezbollah nor Iranian officials have issued an immediate response to these allegations.

An anonymous non-Israeli source with knowledge of the site suggested to Reuters that it could accommodate large drones, some potentially weaponized, based on Iranian designs. These drones, launched from the site, could be used for domestic and international operations, although the runway's configuration indicates a preference for the former.

Hezbollah has been heavily investing in drone technology, the source added. Minister Gallant also expressed concern about Iran's efforts to establish a "dangerous front" on Israel's border with Jordan, which maintains a peace treaty with Israel. He pointed to Shiite militias operating in Iraq as potential actors in this endeavor but did not provide further details.

While Israel is widely believed to possess its nuclear arsenal, it neither confirms nor denies it. Minister Gallant also referenced internal divisions within Israeli society, particularly concerning proposed judicial overhaul legislation. Mass demonstrations have erupted in response to this legislation, with some reservists indicating they would refuse call-ups if the legislation were to pass.

Gallant emphasized that the ongoing internal struggle could jeopardize national resilience, the Israel Defense Forces, and Israel's ability to provide security.