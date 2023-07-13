Israeli Defense Minister Reveals Foiling of Over 50 Iran-Backed Attacks Targeting Israelis and Jews Abroad

Shafaq News/ During his visit to Azerbaijan, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stated that Israel, in conjunction with its foreign partners, has successfully thwarted more than 50 orchestrated attacks by Iran against Israelis and Jews abroad in recent years.

Gallant highlighted the magnitude of Iran's global terrorist campaign, claiming it to be "unprecedented and specifically targeting Israeli and Jewish individuals."

Israeli media outlets quoted Gallant, crediting the effective counterterrorism measures to the Israeli security services and the close cooperation established with numerous countries, emphasizing the "vital role played by intelligence sharing and collaborative efforts in preventing the alleged attacks from materializing."

Only a day prior, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen had accused Iran of being responsible for a failed attempt to attack the Israeli embassy in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.

This accusation further intensifies the ongoing covert conflict between Israel and Iran, characterized by a Cold War-style shadow war, where both sides repeatedly accuse each other of engaging in acts of sabotage and plotting assassinations.

The long-standing rivalry between Israel and Iran has been marked by deep-rooted enmity and differing regional agendas. Israel has consistently expressed concerns about Iran's nuclear program, support for proxy militias in the Middle East, and its alleged involvement in sponsoring terrorism abroad.

Iran, on the other hand, has accused Israel of aggression and covert operations aimed at undermining its interests in the region.