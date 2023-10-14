Israeli Army readies for large-scale operations amidst Gaza invasion fears

Shafaq News/ In a statement released on Saturday, the Israeli army declared its preparedness to execute a comprehensive range of offensive plans, heightening concerns of an imminent invasion of the Gaza Strip. This comes a week after Hamas attacked settlements surrounding the Gaza Strip.

The army's statement indicated that forces were strategically positioned across the country, intensifying operational preparations for the subsequent phases of the conflict, particularly emphasizing extensive ground operations. The plans might involve coordinated strikes from the air, sea, and land on the Gaza Strip.

As part of these preparations, the Israeli army has mobilized thousands of reserve soldiers and deployed numerous tanks along the Gaza border. Simultaneously, there have been calls from residents in northern Gaza to evacuate and move southwards, suggesting mounting preparations for ground actions.

Israel has vowed to eradicate Hamas following the attack launched by the movement's fighters on Israeli settlements in the Gaza Strip. In response, Israel has enforced a complete siege on the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians, subjecting it to unprecedented airstrikes.