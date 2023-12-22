Israeli Army Leaflets for Gaza Accidentally Dropped in West Bank, Prompting Social Media Reaction

Shafaq News/ Social media users shared images of leaflets dropped by the Israeli army in the towns of Beit Amin and Seneria, southeast of Qalqilya in the West Bank.

The leaflets were intended for residents of the Gaza Strip, calling on them to evacuate certain areas. The leaflets warned residents in the Jabalia area of the Gaza Strip, including Al-Darraj, Al-Tuffah, and the Old City, declaring these areas as combat zones.

Social media posts sarcastically highlighted the mix-up, as the leaflets ended up in the West Bank instead of Gaza. The Israeli army acknowledged a technical error, stating an investigation was initiated.

Typically, the Israeli army drops leaflets in Gaza to instruct residents to evacuate areas ahead of military operations.