Israel: wide protests erupt, strike looms

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, several major streets in Israel witnessed large-scale protests for the sixth consecutive day.

Demonstrators called for the government to prioritize the release of prisoners in Gaza, end the ongoing war, reverse the decision to dismiss the head of the Shin Bet security service and withdraw trust from the government’s legal advisor.

Over the past week, tens of thousands have been demonstrated across Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. The latest protests escalated into clashes between Israeli police and protesters, with three demonstrators arrested in Jerusalem for "disturbing public order, attempting to breach the protest area’s walls, and attacking a border guard soldier," according to Israeli media reports.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid, speaking at a rally in Tel Aviv, Threatened that "If the government does not comply with the Supreme Court's ruling to freeze the dismissal of the Shin Bet head, we will initiate a general strike that will paralyze the economy, alongside tax resistance." Lapid urged citizens to take to the streets, saying "This is the only way to make Netanyahu back down."

These protests are the largest since the Gaza conflict began, with an estimated 100,000 participants, the majority in Tel Aviv, around 10,000 in Jerusalem, 5,000 in Haifa, and similar numbers in Be'er Sheva. Numerous protests have occurred in towns stretching from the north to the south of Israel.

Netanyahu's government approved a proposal to withdraw confidence from Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, further challenging the protesters in the streets, In a new step against those considered by the government as rivals.