Israel to send forces to Netherlands after fans clash over Palestinian flag in Amsterdam

Shafaq News/ Ten Israelis were injured, and two remain unaccounted for after what Israel’s Foreign Ministry described as violent incidents in Amsterdam following the Europa League match between Ajax Amsterdam and Maccabi Tel Aviv. The game ended in a 5-0 victory for Ajax.

Amsterdam police said 57 people had been held after the game.

According to Palestinian media reports, Israeli fans were attacked by pro-Palestinian supporters after several Israeli fans allegedly tore the Palestinian flag following the match.

The Israeli army announced on Friday it is preparing to send a task force to the Netherlands to assist in evacuating Israelis affected by the “violence.” The mission, arriving by cargo plane, will include medical and rescue teams.

Israel’s National Security Council advised Israelis in Amsterdam to avoid street travel and stay in their hotel rooms. Meanwhile, Israel’s Foreign Ministry stated that the situation in Amsterdam is beginning to calm, and Israelis should remain in their hotels.

Israel’s Channel 14 reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar have been briefed on the incident.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office said Netanyahu has ordered two planes to the Netherlands to evacuate Israeli fans.

Amsterdam police said they have deployed additional forces across the city in response to reports of tension in several areas.