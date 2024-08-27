Israel to continue strikes on Hezbollah leaders, Army Chief says

Shafaq News/ Israeli military will continue its campaign to eliminate Hezbollah leaders, the Chief of General Staff, Herzi Halevi, said on Tuesday, underscoring Israel's resolve to weaken the Iran-backed militant group in Lebanon.

In a video statement, Halevi reaffirmed Israel's commitment to diminishing Hezbollah's influence. "We are steadfast in our mission to reduce Hezbollah's power and will continue targeting its leadership. Our operations will persist," he stated.

The Israeli military has intensified its strikes against Hezbollah since October 8, targeting high-ranking figures within the group. Among those killed was Fuad Shukur, a senior commander on Hezbollah's Jihad Council and a key advisor to the group's leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. Shukur was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs in July.

Additional senior Hezbollah figures eliminated include Wissam Hassan al-Tawil, a commander in the elite Radwan unit; Ali Hussein Burji, an aerial force leader in southern Lebanon; and Ali Muhammad al-Debes, another Radwan unit commander, along with his deputy, Hassan Ibrahim Issa. Israeli airstrikes have reportedly killed over three dozen senior Hezbollah commanders and nearly 400 fighters since October 2023.

In response, Hezbollah has launched several rocket and missile attacks on northern Israel, primarily targeting military installations and causing severe destruction. While Israel has reported casualties, it has withheld specific figures due to security concerns and the need to maintain public morale.

The conflict has led to significant displacement in northern Israel, with an estimated 90,000 to 110,000 residents fleeing their homes near the Lebanese border. The situation has sparked frustration among the displaced, who accuse the Israeli government of failing to ensure their safety or enable their return. Critics argue that the government's approach has focused more on containment than on decisive action against Hezbollah.

Halevi emphasized the military's ongoing efforts to protect northern residents and facilitate their safe return. "Our forces are working tirelessly to ensure that residents of northern Israel can return to their homes as quickly and safely as possible," he said.