Israel targets Hezbollah's weapon supply routes in Syria

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the area of Qusayr in the southern countryside of Homs province in central Syria was subjected to an airstrike by Israeli aircraft.

"Air defenses intercepted hostile targets in Homs," the Syrian News Agency (SANA) stated, noting that "the Israeli aggression targeted a bridge in the village of al-Jubaniyah in the Homs countryside."

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, on the other hand, noted that "an Israeli strike targeted checkpoints and weapon transport routes for Hezbollah in al-Qusayr and the Homs countryside."

For years now, Israel has been carrying out strikes on Iran-affiliated targets in Syria, however, these raids have drastically surged since the Gaza war started on Oct. 7.