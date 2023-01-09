Israel's new far-right government prevents Palestinian flags in public spaces

Shafaq News/ Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir instructed police to remove Palestinian flags from public spaces.
Israeli law does not outlaw Palestinian flags, but police and soldiers have the right to remove them in cases where they deem a threat to public order.
The directive from the far-right Ben-Gvir, who heads an ultranationalist party in Benjamin Netanyahu's new government and, as a minister, oversees the police, seems to take a hard line in requiring their removal.
Ben-Gvir, in a statement, said that waving the Palestinian flag is an act in support of terrorism.
"It cannot be that lawbreakers wave terrorist flags, incite and encourage terrorism, so I ordered the removal of flags supporting terrorism from the public space and to stop the incitement against Israel," Ben-Gvir said.
Thousands of Israelis took to the streets to protest plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government that opponents say threaten democracy and freedoms.
The protesters gathered in Tel Aviv days after the most right-wing and religiously conservative government was sworn in.
Protesters called for peace and co-existence between Jews and Arab residents of the country.