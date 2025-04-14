Israel's breaking point? Internal demands to end Gaza war

Shafaq News/ A growing number of Israeli military veterans and active reservists are calling for an immediate deal to secure the release of hostages held in Gaza, even if it requires “halting the war,” according to Israeli media.

More than 1,600 former paratroopers and infantry soldiers have joined the chorus, urging authorities to prioritize the captives’ return, Yedioth Ahronoth reported.

The appeal is echoed in a separate letter signed by over 170 alumni of an elite military intelligence tech program, calling for an end to hostilities and the safe repatriation of hostages.

Mounting pressure has also come from across Israel’s security establishment. Air Force reservists, navy personnel, former Mossad agents, and military intelligence officers have submitted similar demands in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, at least 200 Israeli military doctors signed a petition, declaring that the war in Gaza “no longer serves its original objectives.”

“We demand the immediate return of the captives and an end to the fighting,” the doctors wrote, according to Channel 13. “After more than 550 days, the war appears to serve political and personal agendas, rather than national security.”

The growing wave of internal opposition comes as the war’s toll continues to rise. Gaza’s Health Ministry said on Monday that at least 50,900 people have been killed and over 116,100 wounded since the Israeli war began in October 2023.